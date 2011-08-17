With the uncertain economic outlook and the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, dividends may offer equity investors some solace from companies that can afford the payout.

Vedanata Resources offers among the highest 12-month forward dividend cover -- a measure of a company's ability to pay its expected dividends out of estimated earnings and cash flow -- of 27.3 in Britain's FTSE 100 , according to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine.

On the other hand, RSA Insurance has the highest dividend yield of 7.6 percent, though it offers no forward dividend cover.

Of France's CAC 40 stocks, Alcatel-Lucent has the highest 12-month forward dividend cover of 12.1, though the stock has no dividend yield -- annual dividend return in percentage earned by shareholers, StarMine data shows.

Peugeot has a 12-month forward dividend cover of 11.9, followed by EADS , which has a cover ratio of 9.3.

By contrast, Veolia Environnement has a 12-month forward dividend cover of 6.3 but it carries a dividend yield of 10.8 percent.

France Telecom has the second highest dividend yield of 10.6. Yet its forward dividend cover ratio is 3.2, StarMine data shows.

