The FTSE Small Cap index is down 1 percent, underperforming against more moderate falls by the blue chips and the mid caps , down 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent respectively, as markets beat a retreat after Tuesday's meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel fails to ease worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

Melrose Resources sheds 5.6 percent as it cuts its full-year production forecast for the second time in four months, with the oil and gas explorer hit by mechanical problems and disappointing well results at some of its fields in Egypt.

The news prompts Brewin Dolphin to reduce its price target for Melrose Resources to 215 pence from 260 pence, with the broker terming the production guidance as "disappointing".

Lookers gains 5 percent after the car dealership and parts supplier announces resilient first-half results, including a 33 percent hike in the interim dividend, leading Panmure Gordon to reiterate its "buy" rating on the stock.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net