The ratio of put/call open interest on Britain's FTSE 100 rose to 1.879 on Tuesday, much higher than the 0.983 on Germany's DAX and the 1.204 on France's CAC 40 .

The increase in demand for puts could indicate a rise in bearish investor sentiment on the part of speculators, although they are also used by investors as a hedge to protect their long position against any selloff in the stock market.

The rise in FTSE 100 put/call ratio came after it dropped to below 1 in the previous two trading sessions, which indicated more investors bought call options than puts. However, the put/call level was still below this month's high of 3.048 hit on Aug. 8.

The put/call ratio on the CAC 40 hit a peak of six month high of 3.833 on Aug. 10.

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net