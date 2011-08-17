Both the FTSE Small Cap index and the mid-cap FTSE 250 index close 0.4 percent lower, faring slightly better than the FTSE 100 , which is down 0.5 percent.

Melrose Resources loses 9.7 percent as it cuts its full-year production forecast for the second time in four months, with the oil and gas explorer hit by mechanical problems and disappointing well results at some of its fields in Egypt.

The news prompts Brewin Dolphin to reduce its price target for Melrose Resources to 215 pence from 260 pence, with the broker terming the production guidance as "disappointing".

CLS Holdings jumps 9.4 percent as the property firm posts a 10 percent rise in its first-half net asset values (NAV) and 32 percent advance in pretax profit, and said it is actively pursuing a number of "attractive opportunities" in Europe.

Peel Hunt, which retains a 'hold' rating on the stock, calls CLS's results "encouraging".

