European shares turn positive as Wall Street trades higher in early trade, supported by encouraging earnings reports from some consumer bellwethers and on a rise in metals and oil prices.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is up 0.2 percent at 971.20 points after falling to a low of 955.94 earlier in the session. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 , the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are up 0.4 percent to 0.8 percent.

In Europe, drugmakers feature among the top gainers, with the sector index rising 1 percent. Sanofi rises 3 percent, catching up with sector peers and after Deutsche Bank ranked the French drugmaker among 25 European "quality names" that provide good value for investors.

