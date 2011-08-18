European stock index futures point to a drop in equities tracking declines overnight in Asia and a lacklustre finish on Wall Street, as concerns linger over the health of the global economy after a U.S. tech bellwether Dell issued a disappointing sales outlook.
At 0609 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 are down 1.1-1.6 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
SBM OFFSHORE NV H1
BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER INTERIM
FLSMIDTH AND CO A/S Q2
CORIO NV Q2
VIENNA INSURANCE Q2
VOESTALPINE AG Q1
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q2 2012 Autodesk Inc
Q2 2012 Salesforce com Inc
Q2 GameStop Corp
Q2 Gap Inc.
Q3 Hewlett-Packard
Q4 Intuit Inc
Q2 Ross Stores, Inc.
Q2 Sears Holdings Corp
Q1 2012 The J M Smucker
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS/EVENTS (GMT):
0830 GB Retail Sales Jul
1230 US CPI Jul
1230 US Core CPI Jul
1230 US Jobless claims
1400 US Home sales Jul
1400 US Lead indicators Jul
1400 US Phil Fed bus Aug
