European stock index futures point to a drop in equities tracking declines overnight in Asia and a lacklustre finish on Wall Street, as concerns linger over the health of the global economy after a U.S. tech bellwether Dell issued a disappointing sales outlook.

At 0609 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 are down 1.1-1.6 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

SBM OFFSHORE NV H1

BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER INTERIM

FLSMIDTH AND CO A/S Q2

CORIO NV Q2

VIENNA INSURANCE Q2

VOESTALPINE AG Q1

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q2 2012 Autodesk Inc

Q2 2012 Salesforce com Inc

Q2 GameStop Corp

Q2 Gap Inc.

Q3 Hewlett-Packard

Q4 Intuit Inc

Q2 Ross Stores, Inc.

Q2 Sears Holdings Corp

Q1 2012 The J M Smucker

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS/EVENTS (GMT):

0830 GB Retail Sales Jul

1230 US CPI Jul

1230 US Core CPI Jul

1230 US Jobless claims

1400 US Home sales Jul

1400 US Lead indicators Jul

1400 US Phil Fed bus Aug

