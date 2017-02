FRANKFURT Aug 18 Shares in German cable TV company Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE are indicated down 3.6 percent in Frankfurt KD8Gn.F after reporting fiscal first-quarter results which were in-line with estimates but failed to convince investors.

"Mixed report. (It) May not be good enough in a weak environment today," a Frankfurt-based trader says.

The German blue chip index is indicated to open 1.6 percent lower.

