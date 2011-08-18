The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.2 percent in early trade, outperforming bigger falls by both the blue chips and the mid caps , down 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

Marshalls sheds 2.5 percent as Goldman Sachs downgrades its rating for the building products firm to "sell" from "neutral" and cuts its target price to 80 pence from 130 pence, as part of a review of European small and mid-cap stocks in which it updates estimates in light of lower GDP forecasts.

BATM Advanced Communications gains 3.8 percent as the Israeli telecoms equipment firm turns a profit for the first-half, helped by growth in its telecoms division, and says it would meet expectations for the year.

Shore Capital upgrades its full-year revenue expectation for BATM by $2.5 million to $131 million, but maintains its EBITA forecast at $9.5 million.

