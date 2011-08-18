Shares in Home Retail Group drop 3.1 percent, the second biggest FTSE 250 faller with the index down 1.1 percent, as Seymour Perce downgrades its rating for the Argos to Homebase stores group to "sell" from "hold" with reduced target price of 115 pence, down from 210 pence, after cutting its estimates.

"The temptation is for us to retain our Hold recommendation. However, in the short term the graph epitomizes a 'falling knife' scenario and with the retail outlook remaining gloomy, we are downgrading our recommendation," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

The broker reduces its full-year 2012 pretax profit estimate for Home Retail to 135 million pounds, the low-end of consensus, down from 218 million pounds previously, due to concerns over the economic downturn, which is likely to continue into the third-quarter and is accelerating the transition in sales from 'bricks and mortar' to the internet.

"In view of a lack of self help levers to pull; more of the same economic outlook forecast over the next two years and with a likely restructuring of the Argos portfolio combined with a re-think on strategy, it is hard to see a reversal of fortunes for the group over the medium term," the broker adds.

