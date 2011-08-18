Shares in PV Crystalox Solar surge 11.4 percent as the British solar company posts first-half results showing higher average selling prices (ASP) and in-line volume shipments for Altium Securities.

The broker says PV Crystalox's results confirmed wafer shipments of 204 MW (megawatt) versus its expectation of 205 MW, with an ASP of 0.635 euros per watt against its expectation of 0.60 euros perwatt.

Altium says although it is making no change to its full year forecasts for PV Crystalox, it thinks they are well underwritten by the first-half performance.

"We believe PVCS is an attractive acquisition target due to its unique in-house ingot production process and this should offer support to the current rating," says Altium Securities, reiterating its "hold" and 20 pence target price on the stock.

Meanwhile Peel Hunt halves its target price for PV Cystalox to 20 pence, down from 40 pence, and repeats its "sell" rating on the stock.

To see PV Crystalox's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net