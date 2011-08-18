Shares in Vallourec shed 3.9 percent as Goldman Sachs downgrades its rating on the maker of seamless industrial tubes for the energy sector to "neutral" from buy" and cuts its earnings forecasts by up to 47 percent between 2011 and 2013.

"We believe in the strategy of growing into the profitable premium OCTG (oil country tubular goods) markets through its greenfield projects, but a longer-than-expected customer approval process and higher costs have caused us to relegate the full earnings benefit to beyond 2013," the broker says in a note.

Goldman Sachs says its "buy"-rated ArcelorMittal offers a better opportunity for investors with higher upside potential implied by its 12-month price target.

