Shares in BATM Advanced Communications add 5 percent as the Israeli telecoms equipment firm swings to a first-half profit, helped by growth in its telecoms division, and says it will meet expectations for the full-year.

For the six months ended June 30, BATM reported a pretax profit of $2.7 million, compared with a loss of $338,000 last year, as revenue rose almost 17 percent to $64.5 million.

"BATM's interim results, which were in line with expectations, showed good growth in both revenue and profits, indicating continued recovery in the Telecoms division and operational progress in the Medical division," house broker Singer Capital Markets says.

The broker points out that BATM continues to have a significant cash pile, equivalent to 37 percent of the group's market capitalisation, which is indicative of the value that can be realised if the management executes its strategy well.

Meanwhile, Shore Capital upgrades its full-year revenue expectation for BATM by $2.5 million to $131 million, but maintains its EBITA forecast at $9.5 million.

