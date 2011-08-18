Shares in Cineworld rise 2.1 percent, bucking a weaker wider market trend as the UK's only listed cinema chain reports interim results, prompting Panmure Gordon and Collins Stewart to keep their "buy" ratings on valuation grounds.

Cineworld also says it expects to meet year-end expectations after a strong start to the second-half, led by the success of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

"We believe Cineworld is well positioned to grow earnings at a CAGR of 11.5 percent over the next three years and we don't expect any change to numbers on the back of this update," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

The broker says it keeps its "buy" rating due to Cineworld's share price underperformance, -24.0 percent relative to the FTSE all share, over the last six months.

Collins Stewart says: "(Cineworld) generates strong cash flow, has a free-cash-flow- Yield of 16.7 percent, secure dividend yielding 6.0 percent, low level of gearing, and with a price earnings of 9.5 time, offers great value."

