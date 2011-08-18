Shares in Savills add 2.1 percent, bucking a sharply lower FTSE 250 index which drops 1.8 percent, as the British property broker posts strong first-half results which prompts Numis Securities to upgrade its rating to "buy" from "hold" on valuation grounds.

Savills says its underlying pretax profit in the six months to end-June rose 20 percent to 20.6 million pounds, as turnover increased 10 percent to 336 million.

"Savills first half results are strong and ahead of expectations. However, we are leaving estimates unchanged to reflect the uncertain outlook," Numis says in a note.

"In our view the shares are too cheap trading on sub 12x, considering Savills brand presence, its exposure to emerging markets and the resilience of counter cyclical revenue streams," the broker adds.

