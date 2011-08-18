The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 1 percent by midday, still faring better than much sharper falls by both FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, which drop 2.1 percent and 2.4 percent respectively.

Bowleven drops 8.6 percent as UBS cuts its target for the oil explorer to 205 pence from 360 pence following recent sharp falls after a disappointing drilling update.

However, UBS retains its "buy" rating on Bowleven as it says the stock is too heavily discounting the potential for future exploration success.

Cosalt leaps 39 percent after the group confirmed, after the market close on Wednesday, that its senior lenders have agreed to extend the waiver relating to the repayment of amounts due under its Existing Facilities and the right to test financial covenants to Sept. 5 2011 from Aug. 19.

Cosalt also said the OFT had approved the sale of its Marine Business to Survitec, with the sale expected to complete by Sept. 2 2011.

