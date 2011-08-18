The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 2.1 percent, faring better than both the blue chips and the mid caps , which fall 4.5 percent and 4.9 percent respectively.

Bowleven sheds more than 12 percent as UBS cuts its target for the oil explorer to 205 pence from 360 pence following recent sharp falls after a disappointing drilling update.

However, UBS retains its "buy" rating on Bowleven as it says the stock is too heavily discounting the potential for future exploration success.

BATM Advanced Communications gains 2.5 percent as the Israeli telecoms equipment firm swings to a first-half profit, helped by growth in its telecoms division, and says it will meet expectations for the full-year.

"BATM's interim results, which were in line with expectations, showed good growth in both revenue and profits, indicating continued recovery in the Telecoms division and operational progress in the Medical division," house broker Singer Capital Markets says.

