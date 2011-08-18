Germany's blue chip index loses as much as 4.2 percent on fears a short-selling ban on financial shares and related financial instruments by France, Italy, Spain and Belgium announced last week pushes investors towards futures and options on the DAX, not included in the short sell ban.

Traders cite investors uncertainty and confusion on whether they can roll their Euro STOXX 50 futures hedge into Friday's expiry and whether this constitutes a fresh "short" position or not.

"(A) DAX hedge is the next best I suppose and it is getting hit today," a German trader says.

Investors with a negative view on the outlook for the European stock market can't sell futures or put options on indexes that include banking shares covered by the short selling ban such as the Euro STOXX 50 and the CAC , but they can do it on the DAX derivatives.

The uncertainty hit the DAX more than other European indexes as hedges could be made on the DAX-future FDXc1 and not on the CAC 40 and the IBEX 35 , which lost as much as 3.4 percent and 3.1 percent.

"We heard it from our clients, but seen? Nothing!" a Frankfurt-based trader says.

Earllier the DAX took a severe hit drive by future trading. "The first wave of 5,850-58,00 was raised by about 2,000 contracts in two seconds -- then another followed after a minute ... I have never seen this -- not even in the "panic-days" last week," another trader says.

The traders say the sell-off was triggered by stop-loss selling in a "increasinglyly illiquid market" after an incorrect quote appeared on some trading platforms. Deutsche Boerse DB1Gne.DE declines to comment.

