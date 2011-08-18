Europe's banks crash more than 7 percent to unwind the recovery seen over the past week as grim economic prospects for the United States and Europe and more worries about short-term funding for banks rattle investors.

"The U.S. macro data today were ugly so add to the general growth fears, and the comments about liquidity have put more oxygen on the fire," says Joseph Dickerson, bank analyst at Espirito Santo, highlighting U.S. Philly Fed factory data and comments by Sweden's chief economist that interbank lending could freeze.

"The markets are going to remain volatile and bank stocks in particular will stay volatile."

Banks with U.S. operations or assets are hit harder, hurt by a report the U.S. Federal Reserve is taking a closer look at the U.S. units of European banks due to concerns about their short-term funding.

Barclays , Societe Generale , Royal Bank of Scotland and Dexia shares lead the sell-off, all falling more than 10 percent. UBS , Credit Suisse , Intesa Sanpaolo and ING are all down more than 8 percent.

The STOXX Europe 600 bank index is down 7.2 percent at 137.1, putting it on track for its lowest close in more than two years and its biggest one-day fall since March 2009.

