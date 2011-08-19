European shares are set to extend a fall from the previous session, on growing concerns that the U.S. economy could slip into recession and on investor worries about the health of the European financial system.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 are down between 1 and 1.2 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 4.8 percent on Thursday and is down 14.5 percent this month.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES

RATOS AB Q2 (RATOb.ST)

ALPIQ HOLDING AG H1

VALIANT HOLDING AG H1

U.S. COMPANIES

No major U.S. company reporting results on Friday.

MACRO (GMT)

0600 DE PPI

1430 US ECRI Weekly

