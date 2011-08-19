Shares in John Wood Group drop 7.5 percent, one of the biggest FTSE 100 fallers with the index itself down 1.3 percent, as the JP Morgan Cazenove downgrades its rating for the British oil services firm to "neutral" from "overweight" in a review of the European sector.

JP Morgan also downgrades its stance on French peer Technip to "neutral" from "overweight", and cuts Norway's Subsea 7 to "underweight" from "neutral".

However, the broker upgrades its rating for France's CGG Veritas to "overweight" from "underweight" because it is turning more positive on seismic stocks.

JP Morgan says its revisions to ratings and target prices across the sector are heavily based on its expectations about the scale of near term earnings revisions.

"Q2 earnings in the subsea segment have been positive and investor sentiment here appears to be correspondingly upbeat. Even so we are concerned that premium valuations will be at risk due to (i) a lull in major awards in H2, (ii) a relative slowdown in project completions in 2012, and (iii) the relatively high oil price dependence of subsea projects," the broker says in a note.

Shares in Technip, CGG Veritas, and Subsea 7 shed between 2.8 and 3.5 percent.

