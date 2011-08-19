Shares in Europe's biggest banks fall to their lowest in more than two years on funding fears, taking the weekly fall to near 10 percent and leaving the battered sector on course to record its fourth straight week of declines.

News the ECB was tapped for $500 million of emergency funding by an unnamed bank earlier this week; a report the New York Federal Reserve is probing the funding strength of U.S. arms of European banks; and ructions caused by short-selling bans in several countries all added to the bearish sentiment.

UK banks including Lloyds , Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland are among the worst hit, with falls of up to 7.1 percent, weighed particularly by the lack of a short-selling ban on FTSE-listed lenders.

Across Europe, meanwhile, heavyweights including BNP Paribas , Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) are all down between 3 percent and 4.6 percent.

"Though we can find exceptions, banks in the mature markets still have a host of problems, from dubious asset quality to uncertain regulation, we are still in the midst of the global banking crisis, and returns in the industry are likely to continue to decline," Iain Stewart, who manages the 4 billion pound ($6.6 billion) Newton Real Return Fund, said.

In a note, Deutsche Bank says current concerns around liquidity are overdone but says earnings downgrades accelerated over the second-quarter and it expects more to come in the third-quarter, estimating as much as 21 percent downside risk to European banking sector earnings for 2012.

The broker says earnings are under threat for three reasons; capital market-related revenues are likely to disappoint, rising rates are a distant prospect -- forward rates imply ECB cuts, not rises -- and the slow GDP recovery will tend to slow credit growth and increase loan losses.

The 3-month dollar LIBOR rate -- the interest rate at which banks lend to each other -- stands at 0.29 which, while still some way off the 4.8 level seen after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, when banks lost confidence in lending to each other, shows a steady rise over the last seven weeks.

