Shares in GKN drop 4.8 percent, the fourth biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index down 1.7 percent, as Goldman Sachs downgrades its rating fro the automotive parts maker to "sell" from "neutral" in a review of the Europe automobiles sector.

Goldman also downgrades its rating for Swedish autoparts firm Autoliv (ALIVsdb.ST) to "sell" from "neutral", and cuts Italy's Fiat Industrial to "neutral" from "buy". Autoliv shares shed 4.6 percent, and Fiat Industrial lose 6.6 percent.

The broker reduces its global light vehicle sales and production forecasts 1-2 percent for 2011/12 to reflect GDP downgrades. By its economists, and it now expect scar sales to grow 3.6 percent to 74.7 million units in 2011, and 7.7 perfect to 80.4 million vehicles in 2012.

"We believe higher volumes from secular growth in the BRICs, combined with modular strategies and supplier consolidation, will lead to cost benefits for the industry. In contrast to the past decade, we believe cost benefits will not have to be passed on to the consumer, resulting in structurally higher returns," Goldman says in a note,.

However, the broker upgrades its ratings for German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Finland's Nokian Tyres both to "buy from "neutral" and reiterates its "attractive" view on the sector.

