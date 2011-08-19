The FTSE small cap index drops 1.7 percent, just outperforming sharper falls by the blue chips , down 1.8 percent, while the mid caps shed 1.5 percent.

Headlam Group falls 1.4 percent after the floorcoverings firm posts solid first-half results but flags up that market conditions remain challenging.

"Headlam has had a strong H1 . The rating is now more attractive, but the continued pressure on consumers holds us back from having a positive recommendation," says Peel Hunt, which repeats its "hold" rating on Headlam.

Park Plaza Hotels gains 2.2 percent as the hotels operator says its first half trading performance has been strong, with revenue and EBITDA growth

The firm also unveils the refinancing of existing banking facilities for its Park Plaza Westminster Bridge property.

