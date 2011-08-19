A global recession, far from priced in, could see corporate earnings drop 35 percent from peak to trough, implying a 50 percent cut to consensus earnings per share estimates, Exane BNP Paribas says in a note.

The scenario could also see a 300 basis point contraction in earnings before interest and tax margins and cyclically adjusted price-earnings ratios derate to 11.5 times.

Recent economic figures have further increased the already high probability of a recession, financial market turmoil appears to be spilling over into the real economy and increasing stress signals in inter-bank lending markets raise the sceptre of a potential credit crunch.

"Stocks to pick up in weakness include the longer-term winners of a low-growth world like those in our high, safe and growing dividend list and those that offer what will be increasingly rare -- growth."

"But beyond short-term rallies we remain sceptical. Our motto stays the same: 'Sell any rallies'. Short-term recession risks coupled with a longer-term structural lack of growth potential don't make for a good risk-reward ratio."

