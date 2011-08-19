Shares in Robert Walters fall 2.8 percent as Goldman Sachs downgrades its recommendation on the British recruitment firm to "neutral" from "buy" and cuts its earnings forecasts by up to 17 percent between 2011 and 2013.

"We cut our EPS forecasts ... as a result of the recent slowdown in recruitment in financial services, as highlighted recently by Michael Page ," Goldman Sachs says in a note, lowereing its target price to 312 pence from 405 pence.

"Furthermore, we believe slowing economic GDP in the euro zone and declines in consumer confidence are likely to have a negative impact on candidate confidence."

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net