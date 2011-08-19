Shares in British software company Misys rise more than 4.6 percent to be among the top FTSE mid-cap gainers , buoyed by a Peel Hunt rating increase to "buy" from "neutral" on valuation grounds after the stocks sold-off heavily following the collapse of a potential takeover deal for the firm.

"Misys's shares have fallen over 40 percent since a potential bid at 450p did not materialise. We believe fears around bank spending have been overdone, given Misys's diverse customer base and high level of recurring revenues," they say in a note.

"Bid activity elsewhere in the sector could now act as a catalyst for a bounce. We therefore move from 'hold' to 'buy'," they add.

U.S.-based payment processor Fidelity National Information Services dropped plans to buy Misys earlier this month.

