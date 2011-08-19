European stock dividends are at a crossroads, analysts at Citi say in a note, as, while low bond yields and interest rates have increased the yield attraction of dividends, the dividend swaps market is pricing in a near 30 percent cut to 2013 dividends from this year.

"The value in equity dividends should be increasing but higher yields are not attracting investors. Markets, as well as questioning earnings prospects, are also questioning dividends," they say, even though there remain support at the balance sheet level.

"The financial stresses that pressured companies in the last downturn to cut dividends are not as obvious this time. Secondly, the payout ratio is also below average," they say.

Firms well placed to benefit include Vivendi , Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Novartis , among others, which all have attractive yields "that look resilient," while firms such as BMW and British American Tobacco are "higher yielding companies that also have reasonable growth in dividends."

Among sectors facing a weaker dividend outlook are utilities and oil & gas, both of which are paying out more in dividends than was generated by free-cash-flow this year, the broker says, "which increases the risk of dividend cuts."

