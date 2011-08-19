The FTSE small cap index sheds 1.8 percent by midday, tracking similar falls by the mid caps , down 1.9 percent, while the blue chips drop 2.8 percent.

Churchill Mining plunges 44 percent after the resources group receives a negative result in its appeal to the Administrative High Court in Jakarta against a revocation of four mining licences, and says it intends to next week file a notice of appeal to the Supreme Court of Indonesia.

Park Plaza Hotels gains 2.2 percent as the hotels operator says its first half trading performance has been strong, with revenue and EBITDA growth.

The firm also unveils the refinancing of existing banking facilities for its Park Plaza Westminster Bridge property.

