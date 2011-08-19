The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.9 percent, while the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes both shed 1.0 percent on concerns about the outlook for the global economy.

Churchill Mining drops 28 percent after the resources group receives a negative result in its appeal to the Administrative High Court in Jakarta against a revocation of four mining licences, and says it intends to next week file a notice of appeal to the Supreme Court of Indonesia.

Park Plaza Hotels is marked up 1.1 percent as the hotels operator says its first-half trading performance has been strong, with revenue and EBITDA growth.

The firm also unveils the refinancing of existing banking facilities for its Park Plaza Westminster Bridge property.

