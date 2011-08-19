European shares pare losses after a mixed Wall Street open, although global growth, sovereign debt and bank-funding concerns continue to keep the index firmly in the red.

At 1339 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading blue-chip shares is down 1.4 percent at 912.73 points, after trading down 2.2 percent at the U.S. open, well off the intraday low of 890.74 points.

In the United States, the Dow Jones industrial average is down 0.4 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 is down 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq composite index is up 0.5 percent.

