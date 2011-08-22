European stock index futures point to sharp losses on Monday, tracking a drop on Wall Street and in Asia, on growing fears of a global economic downturn.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 are down 0.9 to 1.5 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 1.7 percent lower on Friday and ended the week about 6 percent lower.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

JYSKE BANK A/S Q2

AMLIN PLC INTERIM

PETROFAC LTD INTERIM

No major U.S. companies reporting on Monday.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS/EVENTS (GMT):

1230 US Chi Fed NA Jul

