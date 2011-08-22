The equity market's outlook for earnings at European companies has dimmed further, with more cuts than upgrades being made in analysts' profit forecasts in the last month.

Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows earnings momentum -- analysts' upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of total estimates -- for the STOXX Europe 600 companies falls to -11.88 percent from -6.8 percent a month ago.

The earnings momentum for DAX companies eases to 4.98 percent from 27.7 percent the previous month, while Swiss companies' earnings momentum slips further, down to -45.45 percent from -18.8 percent a month ago.

The situation in Europe is in sharp contrast to U.S. and Japanese firms. The earnings momentum for S&P 500 firms is 12.99 percent, up from -0.65 percent a month ago, and it is 2.9 percent for companies in Japan's TOPIX , up from 0.92 percent the previous month.

