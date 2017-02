The 50-day moving average of the European autos sector index breaks below its 200-day moving average -- a bearish technical signal known as "dead cross".

A similar technical pattern has already occurred on the region's sector indexes, such as banks , basic resources , oil & gas , retailers and chemicals .

The automobile & parts index is down more than 24 percent so far this year.

