Shares in Rotork gain 1.5 percent, bucking the trend of a weaker FTSE 250 , as Credit Suisse upgrades its recommendation on the British industrial group to "outperform" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 1,785 pence from 1,600 pence.

The brokerage says reasons for its upgrade include increasing order momentum, consistent organic growth, return of EBITA margin momentum, limited earnings sensitivity downside and attractive valuation entry point.

"Rotork has underperformed the sector 9 percent year-to-date, is only 1 percent above its 12 month share price low and on Credit Suisse estimates is trading on a 12 month forward price earnings of 15.0 times vs. average 16.9 times through cycle," it says.

