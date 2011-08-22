Shares in Petropavlovsk (POG) rise 5.1 percent as Citigroup upgrades its recommendation on the Russian gold miner to "buy" from "hold" in a broader note on the precious metal and gold-related equities.

"The key positive for POG is its near-term growth profile through further expansion at Pioneer and new mines at Malomir and Albyn," although the broker warns of substantial market distrust about its long-term growth profile.

Citigroup also raises its forecasts for the gold price -- currently near an all time high around $1,885 -- by circa 25 percent to $1,650 in 2012 and 18 percent to $1,500 in 2013, to accommodate the impact that global financial tension is having on gold.

Citigroup retains Randgold as its top pick in the sector and says it also likes African Barrick , Centamin Egypt and European Goldfields EGUq.L -- for its long term potential - as its preferred eguity-related gold-plays.

