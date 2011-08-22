The FTSE Small Cap index is flat, while the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 gain 1.2 percent and 0.6 percent respectively on bargain hunting following sharp falls last week.

Sportingbet rises 2 percent after Altium Securities reiterates its "buy" recommendation, with the broker citing consolidation possibilities over the year ahead.

Micro Focus International slips 4.7 percent as takeover discussions for the British IT company are terminated after bids fall short of expectations.

