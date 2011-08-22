Shares in Micro Focus International fall 4.4 percent to become the biggest faller on the FTSE 250 index after takeover talks for the British IT company are terminated.

The offer talks to buy the company end after bids for the firm, which supports mainframe computer applications for companies, fall short of expectations.

"This is a major setback for Micro Focus management given that multiple private equity firms have walked away from the opportunity following extensive due diligence," Jefferies analysts say in a note.

"Substantial operational and strategic issues persist and we expect continued pressure on organic growth rates and margins."

