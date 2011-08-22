Shares in Actelion rise 3.7 percent, among the top performing stocks on the FTSEurofirst index as Barclays Capital upgrades its recommendation on Europe's largest pure-play biotech group to "overweight" from "underweight", on valuation grounds.

"With the sum of 2011-16 estimated cash flows justifying the current valuation, the downside is limited, leaving the pipeline as a free option. Investors are once again able to play the timing of pending newsflow," BarCap says in a note.

The broker says the long-term outlook for Actelion depends on the success of the Seraphin trial -- designed to help replace Tracleer, which treats a rare heart and lung disorder and rakes in more than $1 billion a year.

"Our analysis suggests that the statistics are stacked in the trial's favour, even though the clinical relevance of the outcome remains debatable."

