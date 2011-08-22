Shares in British oil services firm Petrofac rise more than 4 percent to top the FTSE 100 gainers' list after it posts forecast-beating first-half results, increases its dividend and gives a buoyant outlook.

In response, Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, says: "PFC continues to deliver a sound operational performance across all divisions in its portfolio and we see the recent weakness as a buying opportunity and with the dividend increase by 26 percent we see these numbers being well received by the market."

The firm's current trading at a discount to the sector is "unjustified given the stronger growth prospects and pipeline visibility and the target of 15 percent net profit growth in 2011 will be well received by the market," he adds.

Elsewhere, Collins Stewart reiterates its "buy" rating and 1,900 pence target price; Investec calls the stock "undervalued", keeps it at "buy" and places its 1,705 pence target price under review; while Evolution Securities also calls it undervalued, with an "add" rating and 1,700 pence target.

