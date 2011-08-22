Shares in IG Group gain 4.7 percent to feature among the top performers on the FTSE 250 index after recent market volatility and heavy trading volumes give sales for the British spread-betting company a boost.

IG says it now expects revenues of more than 94 million pounds ($155.8 million)for the quarter ending Aug. 31, up from 79 million pounds in the corresponding period a year earlier.

"This is comfortably ahead of our expectations," Investec analysts say. "We believe more fundamental-led upgrades should be achievable during the balance of the year, especially driven by international growth."

The positive outlook helps IG to 410.5 pence, recovering some of the ground lost last week when renewed talk of a Financial Transaction Tax hit the firm and sector peers.

