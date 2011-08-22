Shares in Jupiter Fund Management fall 2.9 percent to feature in the FTSE 250 worst performers' list after RBS downgrades the asset manager to "hold" from "buy", saying that if the current market volatility continues its share price will be impacted.

"With Jupiter having the largest exposure to equities (83 percent of funds under management versus sector average of 47 percent), we believe the company's earnings and share price are likely to suffer the most if the current equity market volatility persists," RBS analysts say in a note.

"We downgrade our earnings due to the mark-to-market on funds under management and lower expectations for fund flows in the second half of 2011."

