Shares in India-focused refiner and power generator Essar Energy fall more than 6 percent to lead the FTSE 100 fallers' list after the firm reports continued regulatory delays on several projects.

The firm says it is still awaiting forest clearance permission on several coal blocks that will be used to fuel its Mahan 1 and Tori power stations, as it reported a 49 percent rise in half-year earnings on the back of bumper refining margins.

A London-based trader says the falling share price is down to the lack of clarity over the regulatory issues, although a London-based analyst, who declines to be named, says the move is overdone as the issues have been well-flagged and it has alternative power options, albeit at a higher price.

The stock has pared early losses by 0937 GMT, to trade down 4 percent at 247.6 pence in volumes at 45 percent of their 30-day daily average, among the most heavily traded UK-listed blue-chips.

