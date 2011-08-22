Shares in ITV gain 2.5 percent, outperforming the FTSE 100 index after the British terrestrial TV broadcaster enters into a longevity swap contract with Credit Suisse on its pension scheme.

ITV says the longevity deal removes the risk of increases in pension liabilities that would arise if a significant proportion of the scheme's defined benefit pensioner population were to enjoy a longer life than currently expected.

"We see this as a positive in that it limits ITV's risk on its sizeable pension liabilities," JPMorgan analysts say in a note.

JPMorgan reiterates its "overweight" rating on ITV.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net