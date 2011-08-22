Shares in Avocet Mining rise as much as 12 percent to an all-time high after it upgrades the resource estimate for its 90 percent-owned Inata gold mine in Burkina Faso by 60 percent to 3.36 million ounces of gold.

The West Africa-focused explorer says the growth of the resource surpasses its expectations and supports its view that the mine is capable of sustaining higher production rates over a longer mine life.

"We see today's result as further positive confirmation of the huge expansion potential of Avocet's West African asset base and maintain our Overweight rating on the stock," JPMorgan Cazenove says in a note.

To see Avocet's's statement please click on

Reuters messaging rm://matthew.scuffham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net