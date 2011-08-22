The FTSE Small Cap index is flat by midday, while the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 gain 1.9 percent and 1.4 percent respectively on bargain hunting following sharp falls last week.

Avocet Mining rise 8.2 percent, having earlier hit an all-time high, after the West Africa-focused explorer upgrades the resource estimate for its 90 percent-owned Inata gold mine in Burkina Faso.

Micro Focus International slips 4.6 percent as takeover discussions for the British IT company are terminated after bids fall short of expectations.

