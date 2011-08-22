Equities should still rise this year as central banks are likely to provide sufficient liquidity "to prevent a disaster" and there is enough momentum in the global economy, analysts at Deutsche Bank say, although they launch a new five-point strategy to acknowledge the increased risks of recession.

The broker advises caution on those firms with high gearing, low interest cover and upcoming debt repayment schedules, which under its metrics could include Ferrovial and Abengoa , among others.

It cuts banks to "neutral" -- citing weaker euro area growth, sovereign downgrade and funding stress concerns -- and favours firms with a dividend yield well covered by cash, with positive trailing dividend growth, a reasonable valuation and which are less affected by market volatility, such as Vodafone and Unilever , among others.

Globally exposed stocks continue to outperform, they say, reiterating an "outperform" rating on basic resources, citing Xstrata and BASF as top picks, and advises clients to avoid those firms with a higher reliance on government spend, such as Logica and Alstom , among others.

Lastly, it favours "quality value" to play into its core view for a reacceleration of economic growth in the second half.

