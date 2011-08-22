The FTSE Small Cap index closes flat, underperforming a 1.1 percent rise for the FTSE 100 and a 1 percent gain for the FTSE 250 .

Avocet Mining closes up 6.2 percent, having earlier hit an all-time high after the West Africa-focused explorer upgraded the resource estimate for its 90 percent-owned Inata gold mine in Burkina Faso.

On the downside, meanwhile, Micro Focus International slips 3.4 percent as takeover discussions for the British IT company are terminated after bids fall short of expectations.

