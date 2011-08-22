Shares in Gulfsands Petroleum shed 19 percent on worries about the impact of potential European Union sanctions against the Middle East country, on which the British oil firm depends for around 90 percent of its production.

European Union governments agreed on Friday to increase the number of Syrian officials and institutions targeted by EU sanctions and laid out plans for a possible oil embargo after Syria's President Bashar al-Assad dismissed Western calls to step down over his crackdown on months of pro-democracy protests.

"Clearly the view is that the risks [to Gulfsands] are greater than they were on Friday," Matrix analyst Charlie Sharp says.

EU restrictions could threaten Gulfsands' ability to establish a processing facility in Syria, Sharp says, as the equipment is currently being put together in EU-member state Italy.

"With all the worries in general in Syria, now specifically on sanctions, and not just sanctions related to the offtake of crude but other sanctions that might impinge on operations, that's clearly a worry," he says.

To read more, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://sarah.young.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net