The odds of a more serious economic downturn are rising and European shares could fall an extra 20 percent if a fresh recession materialises, although this is "not a foregone conclusion", analysts at JPMorgan say in a note.

Many investors are now "looking at rallies as opportunities to reduce exposure, entering "Sell the rallies", away from "Buy the dips" market backdrop," they say, although positive signs include corporate profit margins, the steep yield curve; negative real interest rates and a "constructive" U.S. jobless rate.

"In the very short term, even though the market is oversold on many metrics, weak August data and uncertainty over the sovereign situation could produce further weakness, with Cyclical sectors most likely to be under continuing pressure in our view," they say.

"However, further out, the recession is not a foregone conclusion and policy response could still be powerful. Even though in the very short term clear fundamental improvement is unlikely, the two-year long upcycle might not be over yet. Last August the fears over double dip were even more elevated than now, but the uptrend continued," they add.

