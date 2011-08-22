European shares remain steady and sharply higher after the start of trading on Wall Street, with defensive stocks leading a global rebound.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 2.3 percent at 930.82 points, after falling 6 percent last week.

The STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare Index rises 3 percent, with investors attracted to defensive sectors. Roche rises 4 percent after progress on a key drug.

In early trading on Wall Street, the The Dow Jones and S&P 500 are up 1.8 and 1.9 percent, respectively, while the Nasdaq Composite is up 2.3 percent.

